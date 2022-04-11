Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.76 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.42.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $263.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

