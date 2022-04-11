Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,860 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Trex by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TREX. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.35.

NYSE TREX traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,350. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.24. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

