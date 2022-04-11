Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 38 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Shopify by 3.8% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Shopify by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $596.11 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $510.02 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $706.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,133.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,136.80.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

