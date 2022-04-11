Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $99.00 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.52 and a 200-day moving average of $125.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

