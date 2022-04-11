Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 198,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $172.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $124.62 and a one year high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

