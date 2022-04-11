Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,620 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,667 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 17,620 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 71,901 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $18,596,000 after acquiring an additional 42,978 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $4,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FDX opened at $201.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

