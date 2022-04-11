Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FirstService by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,834,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth $1,053,000. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 5.2% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 134,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in FirstService by 25.7% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 78,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in FirstService by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.79. 174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,054. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $130.56 and a 52-week high of $202.78.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.50.

About FirstService (Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.