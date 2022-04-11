Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,353 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $194.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.32. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $189.50 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

