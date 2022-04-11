Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Humana by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM opened at $457.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.94.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

