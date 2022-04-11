Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,370,000 after buying an additional 1,032,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,627,000 after purchasing an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,422. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $61.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

