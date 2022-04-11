Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.08 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Hershey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hershey by 33.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.73.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,017,837 shares of company stock worth $207,042,442. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $223.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $156.87 and a twelve month high of $226.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

