Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.19 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,059 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,385,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total transaction of $1,196,705.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $250.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 26.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

