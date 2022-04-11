Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,909 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $45.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

