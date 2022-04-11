Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $172,984,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 14.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 451.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,620 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COIN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.73.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $156.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.18. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.12 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.