Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.55 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $61.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

