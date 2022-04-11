Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the 2nd quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,214,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Shares of MLP stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62.

Maui Land & Pineapple ( NYSE:MLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Maui Land & Pineapple Profile (Get Rating)

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.