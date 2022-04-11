Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,462 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.81 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20.

