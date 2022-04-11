Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 797 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA opened at $415.63 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $375.63 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.21.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.57.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.