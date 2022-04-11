Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Sysco by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $85.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average of $79.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

