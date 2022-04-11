Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,597 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $145.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $137.56 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

