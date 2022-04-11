Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,900 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.22 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21.
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
