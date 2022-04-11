Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 7,124 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,644,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,540,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.

APO opened at $57.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

