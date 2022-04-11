Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.10.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.51. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Analog Devices by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 276,334 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,659,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.