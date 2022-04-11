Oppenheimer Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $240.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $285.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2023 earnings at $17.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIIB. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Biogen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.28.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 1-year low of $192.67 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.88.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Biogen by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after acquiring an additional 184,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $373,125,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.