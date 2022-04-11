Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Shares of Orcadian Energy stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.55) on Friday. Orcadian Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 30.55 ($0.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 59.50 ($0.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.78 million and a PE ratio of -19.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68.
Orcadian Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
