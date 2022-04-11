Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,047,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100,475 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $86.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average is $70.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.
MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.
In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.