Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,047,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100,475 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $86.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average is $70.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

