Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.08 Million Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $122.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $117,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

