Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.18 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,910 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $39.20 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

