Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,245 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

NYSE CLF opened at $30.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

