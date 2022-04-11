Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,571 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after buying an additional 63,084 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,504,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,936,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,857,000 after buying an additional 24,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,138,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,471.75.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,381.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,201.27 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,404.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1,472.63.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

