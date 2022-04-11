Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 809 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.
RS opened at $179.36 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $198.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.
About Reliance Steel & Aluminum
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
