Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.48 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Orion Energy Systems stock remained flat at $$2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,382. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $6.78.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
