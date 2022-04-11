Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.20.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,546. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.30. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $83.38. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.
About Ormat Technologies (Get Rating)
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.
