Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $747.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $41.62. 61,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,121. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

