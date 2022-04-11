Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Outlook Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Outlook Therapeutics.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of OTLK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,643. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

In related news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger purchased 41,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $60,093.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger purchased 95,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $142,439.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 142,757 shares of company stock worth $212,133. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 71,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 80,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 1,011.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 71,129 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.