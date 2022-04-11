Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given New €5.20 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.20 ($5.71) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
OUTKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outokumpu Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.10.
Shares of OUTKY remained flat at $$2.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $3.63.
About Outokumpu Oyj (Get Rating)
Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.
