Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 439,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 27,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.01 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.48%.
About Owl Rock Capital (Get Rating)
Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.
