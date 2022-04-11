Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Oxford Industries has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

OXM opened at $90.97 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Oxford Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

