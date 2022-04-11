Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ OYST opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.26. Oyster Point Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OYST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 95,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 94,714 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Finally, KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $6,719,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

