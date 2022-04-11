Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “
NASDAQ OYST opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.26. Oyster Point Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OYST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 95,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 94,714 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Finally, KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $6,719,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.
About Oyster Point Pharma (Get Rating)
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
