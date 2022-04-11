Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.80. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.35. 20,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.