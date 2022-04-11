PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC lowered PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

PAGS stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $61.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 30.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $47,373,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $5,362,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,292,000 after buying an additional 1,465,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

