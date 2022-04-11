Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PLTR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

NYSE:PLTR opened at $12.70 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 5.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $269,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,417 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.