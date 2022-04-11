Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.38.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,568. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $608.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $557.10 and its 200-day moving average is $530.12. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $322.23 and a twelve month high of $635.89.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.