Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $819,578.63 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $819,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Par Pacific alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,004 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $333,803.40.

On Monday, April 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,289 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $245,621.27.

On Friday, April 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 31,649 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $423,147.13.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,064 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $221,832.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $204,525.79.

On Monday, March 21st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $186,940.60.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $255,095.84.

On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42.

On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $777,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $832,903.00.

PARR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,746. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $836.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 69,980 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter worth $6,230,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 46.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 61,823 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Par Pacific (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.