Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,980 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PARR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $854.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.54. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PARR. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 52,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $770,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,985,052. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

