Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLC. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE PLC traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$33.56. 12,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$31.59 and a 52 week high of C$42.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36.

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$99.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

