Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

PPL stock traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 432,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,179. The firm has a market cap of C$27.00 billion and a PE ratio of 24.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.54. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$36.42 and a 12-month high of C$49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9500002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.63%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,412,547.95. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total value of C$98,325.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$700,384.48. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,616 shares of company stock worth $353,739.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

