Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
PWOD stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.43%.
Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.
