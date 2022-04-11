Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PWOD stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 42,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. 20.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.