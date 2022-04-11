Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Lowered to $105.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAG. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.83.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG stock opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.62. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.35 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.