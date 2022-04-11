Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) will announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.75. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEBO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.35. 1,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,057. The company has a market capitalization of $863.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

